Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $34.77 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,291 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.8% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

