Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,750 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,103 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

