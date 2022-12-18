Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,385,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.35 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

