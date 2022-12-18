Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.26 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.