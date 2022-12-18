Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after buying an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after buying an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

