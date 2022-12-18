Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $63.48 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

