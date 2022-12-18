Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 757 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 50,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. DA Davidson increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

