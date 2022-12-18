Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 65,379 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 65,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $782 million and a PE ratio of 5.38.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.00%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

