Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 71.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of ABR opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

