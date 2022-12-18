Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $357.23 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

