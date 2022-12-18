Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 150,140 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,988,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $47.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.25.

