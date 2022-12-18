Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $287,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,281,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

