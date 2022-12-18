Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 406,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,775,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.