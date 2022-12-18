Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 603,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,786,000 after purchasing an additional 242,201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 727.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $104.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

