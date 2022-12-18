Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.