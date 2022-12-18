Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

