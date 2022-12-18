Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.73.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.