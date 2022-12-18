Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Down 3.9 %

NYSE GM opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

