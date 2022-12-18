Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 87,870 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

