Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8,544.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

