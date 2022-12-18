Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Simon Property Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $5,050,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $292,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

