Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

