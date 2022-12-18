Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 39,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BANX stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.55.

About ArrowMark Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

