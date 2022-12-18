Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $199,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000.

BSCT opened at $18.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

