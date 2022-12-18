Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 158,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

