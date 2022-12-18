Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

OXSQ stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.60%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

