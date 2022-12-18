Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.81.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

