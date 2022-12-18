Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

