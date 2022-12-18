Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 362 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

