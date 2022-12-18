Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

