Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after buying an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.64 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

