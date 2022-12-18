Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 960,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 173.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 266,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 630,920 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 930,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,107,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $38.76 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $47.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

