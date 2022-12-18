Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CI opened at $327.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $213.03 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,876,678 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.32.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

