Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $101,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth about $146,000.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PHD opened at $8.63 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

