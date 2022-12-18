Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,603,319.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.