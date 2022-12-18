Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $166.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $123.21 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,278,295 shares of company stock worth $3,043,416,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

