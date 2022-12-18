Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 207 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,338 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,955 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 68,508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $338.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $337.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.19.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

