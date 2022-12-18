Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $144.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

