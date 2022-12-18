Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.34 and a 200 day moving average of $237.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

