Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CURE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $821,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $2,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

Get Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSEARCA CURE opened at $113.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $104.07. Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.57.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:CURE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.