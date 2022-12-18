Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,413 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $19.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.