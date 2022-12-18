Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,716 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $101.54 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

