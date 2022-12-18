Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after buying an additional 551,092 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average is $66.37. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

