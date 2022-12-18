Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 671 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,109,000 after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,499.4% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 514,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,603 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

