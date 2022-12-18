Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $174.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

