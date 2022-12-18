Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,110 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 7.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,776,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $7,272,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 151.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 791,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.62 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 1.96%.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

