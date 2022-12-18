Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

AEE stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.