Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,056,000 after acquiring an additional 459,736 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96.

