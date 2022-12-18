CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,749 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its position in CarGurus by 66.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 40.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in CarGurus by 47.3% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of CARG opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.