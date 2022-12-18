Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Celanese by 192.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 12,129.4% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $101.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27. Celanese has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

